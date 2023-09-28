Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,161 shares of company stock worth $1,134,633. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

