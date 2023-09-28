Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progress Software Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $199,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,577.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,577.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

