Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 4.8 %

PRGS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $199,360.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,577.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $126,577.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.