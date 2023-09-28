Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $199,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,577.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,161 shares of company stock worth $1,134,633 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

