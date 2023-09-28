ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
UCYB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
