ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

UCYB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:UCYB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.