PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Up 4.6%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 130,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 827,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

