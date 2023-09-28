PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.57

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 7213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

PubMatic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $606.36 million, a PE ratio of 193.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $89,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $39,277.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,487 shares of company stock worth $1,781,216 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $2,030,000. Graham Holdings Co grew its stake in PubMatic by 21.3% during the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 18.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 405,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Stories

