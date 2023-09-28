PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 191.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $27,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $73.18 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

