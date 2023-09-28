PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.83.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of PVH by 5.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after buying an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PVH by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $73.52 on Thursday. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

