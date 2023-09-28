PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.83.
PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH
PVH Stock Performance
NYSE PVH opened at $73.52 on Thursday. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.
PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PVH Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PVH
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.