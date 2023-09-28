Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Increased by Zacks Research

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAYX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Paychex Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

