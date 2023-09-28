Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd.

FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,976,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740,249 shares during the quarter. Qifu Technology makes up about 100.0% of FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. owned 6.18% of Qifu Technology worth $172,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Qifu Technology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

QFIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Qifu Technology Announces Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $539.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. CLSA reduced their price objective on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

