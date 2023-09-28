QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 600.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $109.03 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.