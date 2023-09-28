Quilter Plc Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $421,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.