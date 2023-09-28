Quilter Plc Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $334,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.