Range Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

GOVT opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

