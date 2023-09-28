Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

DE opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $333.66 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

