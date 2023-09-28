RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.17

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.17 and last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 22091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RICK. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $566.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 121,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

