Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 1,046.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,386 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.15% of Ready Capital worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ready Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ready Capital by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of RC stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RC

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.