Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.16. Approximately 101,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 119,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of C$447.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.82.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

