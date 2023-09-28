Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $172.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $172.46.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $12,346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,410 shares of company stock worth $20,829,200. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,182,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

