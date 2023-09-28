Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

