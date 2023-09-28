Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reed’s

Reed’s Price Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $3.20 on Friday. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.