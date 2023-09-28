Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 3.8%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.73. 54,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,317,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RLAY. SVB Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,099,000 after buying an additional 432,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,210,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,568,000 after buying an additional 1,330,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after buying an additional 2,369,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,998,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

