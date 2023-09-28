Request One Day Volume Tops $1.10 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $64.16 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0630222 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $850,460.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

