Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 7.8%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.56. 32,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 687,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RYTM. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $42,365.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $81,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,037 shares of company stock worth $503,100 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 2,876,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after buying an additional 2,484,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $17,974,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,903,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.