Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,422 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $53.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

