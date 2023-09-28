Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,188 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Terran Orbital were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $32.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LLAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.34.

Terran Orbital Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

