Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.18).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROR. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.15) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.03) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Rotork Stock Performance

Rotork Cuts Dividend

ROR opened at GBX 305.20 ($3.73) on Thursday. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 226.40 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.21). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,543.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,833.33%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

