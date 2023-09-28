RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

RTX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,222. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

