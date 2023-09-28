Ryder System (NYSE:R) vs. Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) and Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Element Fleet Management and Ryder System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Fleet Management 0 1 0 1 3.00 Ryder System 0 2 2 0 2.50

Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus price target of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Ryder System has a consensus price target of $104.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. Given Element Fleet Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Element Fleet Management is more favorable than Ryder System.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A Ryder System 4.79% 23.98% 4.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Element Fleet Management and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.0% of Element Fleet Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Ryder System shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ryder System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Element Fleet Management and Ryder System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -469.65 Ryder System $12.01 billion 0.40 $867.00 million $11.54 9.08

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Element Fleet Management. Element Fleet Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryder System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryder System beats Element Fleet Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing. The company also provides commercial fleet financing comprising operating and capital lease, sale and leaseback funding, loans, rental fleet financing, client owned acquisition program, and fair market value lease for fleet cars, trucks, and equipment; and vehicle licensing and registration services, such as renewal, fleet title management, and insurance card management services. In addition, it provides collision management services, such as 24/7 driver assistance, collision evaluation, repair management, and subrogation; fleet management outsourcing solutions; fuel, maintenance, and safety solutions; telematics and fleet connectivity solutions; and toll and violation management, as well as fleet remarketing, sale leaseback, and strategic fleet management consulting services. The company serves construction, energy, oil and gas, food and beverages, healthcare, services, and transport industries. Element Fleet Management Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ryder System

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management and brokerage services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

