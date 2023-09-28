Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

