Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires 4,301 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 11.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 279,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,915. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

