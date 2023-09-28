SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, SALT has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $36,206.12 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,537.06 or 0.99994150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02723844 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $36,168.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.