Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $168.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global lowered Baidu to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.18. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

