Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.11. Natera has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Natera will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,181.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $75,093.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,759 shares of company stock worth $1,506,084 in the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

