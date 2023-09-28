Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,950.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP stock opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 485.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.