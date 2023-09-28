Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Northland Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 7.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.93 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

