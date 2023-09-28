Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.