Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Decreased by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHB opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.