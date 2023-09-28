Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 13.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

