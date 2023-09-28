Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

