Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 312,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

