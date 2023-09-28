SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Insider Vaughan Busby Buys 143,191 Shares

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV – Get Free Report) insider Vaughan Busby bought 143,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$37,945.62 ($24,324.11).

SciDev Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

SciDev Company Profile

SciDev Limited supplies environmental solutions focused on water intensive industries in Australia and the United States. The company offers engineering and process control; specialty chemical fluid formulations; and chemical products for applications, including flocculation, filtration, sludge dewatering, friction reduction, shale inhibition, rheology control, and pipe-on-pipe lubrication.

