Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagen

Seagen Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $212.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,815 shares of company stock worth $4,912,749. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.