Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 17000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Select Sands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 12.23%.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

