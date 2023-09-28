ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,381,000 after purchasing an additional 260,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,676,000 after acquiring an additional 907,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 734,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,769,000 after acquiring an additional 702,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,397,000 after acquiring an additional 402,847 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

