ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $101.86. 14,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,754. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

