ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after buying an additional 4,556,214 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,348,000 after buying an additional 2,587,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after buying an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 765,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,986. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.27.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

