ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

IEV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 147,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,253. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.