ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.06 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.29. 255,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

